First case of ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus confirmed in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON(KPRC) – Fort Bend County Health and Human Services have confirmed the “first presumptive positive case of COVID-19,” according to a press release from the department, that’s according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The patient is a man in his 70’s who recently traveled abroad and is currently hospitalized in stable condition, officials wrote.

“This presumptive case is actionable and we are treating it as a positive,” officials wrote. “Fort Bend County Health & Human Services has started an epidemiological investigation and is leading the effort to quickly identity close contacts with the individual. Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders, and other contacts.”

Health officials will hold a press conference at 7 p.m. Wednesday to give more details.

Officials say the situation is “rapidly evolving” and have asked residents to remain calm.

