CDC releases San Antonio patient that tests positive for Coronavirus upon returning to isolation

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – A patient was released by the CDC who tested positive upon returning to quarantine, according to San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The CDC says the patient had been under quarantine for several weeks upon returning from Wuhan, China. At the time of the release, the patient showed no symptoms and tested negative for the Coronavirus twice, 24 hours apart.

Following the patient’s release, subsequent results showed to be weakly positive for the virus. CDC decided to return the patient to isolation and will be tracking the patient’s whereabouts during their released time.

San Antonio Metro Health has been tracking where the patient went, who they interacted with, and who could be exposed while they were outside the federally ordered quarantine.

“The fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We will hold the CDC accountable to providing complete transparency for the public. This situation is exactly why we have been asking for federal officials to accept the guidance of our medical community.”

Mayor Nirenberg assured the public that they will do everything in their power to keep the community safe.

“This has been our biggest concern and now we will experience the consequences of no action. Time and time again, I have raised issues concerning evacuees, inappropriate accommodations, the risk of exposure during transporting and the need for additional monitoring and extended quarantine periods. I issued a letter on February 18th relating our concerns and then a joint letter with the Mayor on February 24th. To date, no response or even acknowledgment of our concerns has been made,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

Judge Wolff added that the community needs additional resources and protocols immediately. He included longer quarantine periods and the opening of additional facilities in those needs.





The federal guarantee period for the Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers ends on Monday, March 2 which is a two-week quarantine period.