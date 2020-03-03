Austin business owners call for postponement of SXSW, citing coronavirus concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Austin business owners are calling for a postponement of all 2020 South by Southwest events due to ongoing global coronavirus concerns.

Cancellation would have tremendous financial repercussions on the city after the annual festival increased its economic impact to the City of Austin to $355.9 million in 2019, according to an analysis by Greyhill Advisors and South by Southwest.

But other Austin entrepreneurs believe hosting another year of tech, movie and music enthusiasts from around the world puts the entire city at risk to harmful contamination.

“If you bring a half a million people together in Austin, you tremendously increase your chance of an untraceable corona outbreak,” said Garrett Wood, the President and Founder of GetSales Inc., an Austin startup.

While Wood concedes the festival is a massive economic driver for many Austin industries, he said startups like his will suffer.

“The businesses that directly benefit do not proportionately share in the risk. They are not going to pay my increase in insurance premiums or handle the problems that arise from having an entire office working from home,” Wood said.

“At this time, no health departments in the state have requested the cancellation of any gatherings as the current risk of person-to-person spread in their jurisdictions remains low.”

“I’m certainly going to reach out to the Mayor and I encourage other business owners to agree with me to do the same,” Wood said.

So far, more than 22,000 people have signed a petition calling for SXSW event organizers to cancel the event. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is one of the most prominent featured speakers to have pulled out of the SXSW featured speakers lineup after the company said it was banning “all non-critical business travel and events.”

A spokesperson with SXSW said the organization is working closely with local, state and federal agencies to plan for a safe event. Organizers are also closely following the recommendations of Austin Public Health to keep the 2020 festivities on schedule.