Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Value Life
Black History Month
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Special Reports
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
02.02.2020 is the first palindrome of its kind in over 900 years
Top Stories
Police kill suspect in ‘terrorism-related’ London stabbings
Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring for 2nd straight year
Man pretending to play violin for money confronted in Tyler
Coronavirus scare prompts CBP to conduct ‘enhanced screenings’ of Chinese migrants at ports
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Hoops Fever
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
Friday Football Fever
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
Top Stories
PGA Tour remembers Kobe Bryant with 16th-hole pin position
Top Stories
Kyrie Irving out at least a week with right knee sprain
Cushing signs off with Man City win before move to New York
Kaepernick’s Super Bowl close call has lasting impact on NFL
Australian Open glance: Djokovic beats Thiem for 8th title
Community
Value Life
Remarkable Women
KETK Gives Back
Shop Local
Community
Calendar
Texas Rose Festival
Top Stories
Pets Fur People stops in with an adorable pup who also has two siblings up for adoption
Top Stories
Tyler Parks Department chats about the how the Corporate Challenge is back and the Daddy-Daughter dance coming up
Top Stories
Tyler Lee Band talks Pancake fundraiser they have coming up
The SPCA joins us with a furry friend who was surrendered by his terminally ill owner.
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances talk Women With Heart Kickoff Event at Broadway Square Mall
City of Tyler and the Liberty Hall have a lot coming in the month of February
Contests
KETK’s TABA Home Products Show Ticket Giveaway
Sweetheart Sweepstakes
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring for 2nd straight year
Top Stories
Inside the Miami Super Bowl tailgate that’ll set you back $875
Top Stories
Man pretending to play violin for money confronted in Tyler
Concrete plant responds to a concerned Flint community
Man arrested in San Augustine County for possessing drugs, guns, child porn
Defending the border: Field exercise prepares agents when crowds turn hostile
The Big Game
Black History Month
Japan 2020
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus
Coronavirus scare prompts CBP to conduct ‘enhanced screenings’ of Chinese migrants at ports
Pentagon approves using military bases to quarantine 1,000
Santa Clara County confirms first case of coronavirus
US declares public health emergency over coronavirus, administration to bar entry of foreign nationals who pose transmission risk
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Trending Right Now
Man pretending to play violin for money confronted in Tyler
CHEERS: Homeowners find Prohibition-era whiskey stash in wall of Oregon house
Weather
LIST: Super Bowl watch parties around East Texas
02.02.2020 is the first palindrome of its kind in over 900 years
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Trending Stories
Man pretending to play violin for money confronted in Tyler
CHEERS: Homeowners find Prohibition-era whiskey stash in wall of Oregon house
Weather
LIST: Super Bowl watch parties around East Texas
02.02.2020 is the first palindrome of its kind in over 900 years