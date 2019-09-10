Daytime naps keep your heart healthy, study shows

(CNN) – No need to feel guilty about taking an afternoon nap.

A little extra sleep could actually be the best medicine for your heart!

A new study in the journal Heart found two naps a week can lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Scientists looked at 3,500 people for 5 years and discovered that a nap or two, no matter how long or short, releases stress from a lack of sleep.

The authors say more research needs to be done on this.

So how long is the ideal nap?

The new study didn’t answer that question, but most experts say a 20-minute snooze is enough to increase alertness, performance and mood.