Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
East Texas Addicted
Local News
Crime
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Special Reports
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Broadway MarketCenter closed off due to plumbing issues
Top Stories
Lufkin Police searching for suspects in armed robbery, assault
Hemp pilot program hopes to gain more info on crop, protect farmers
1 suspect sought, 1 arrested in deadly Kansas bar shooting
THINK PINK: Postal service supports Breast Cancer Awareness month with research stamp
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Mosquito Meter
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Bills seek to stay even-keeled entering bye after 4-1 start
Top Stories
Patriots offense regains footing against woeful Redskins
Eagles look for improvement despite big win over Jets
NBA’s reaction to Morey tweet differs in English, Chinese
Gores says keeping Drummond a priority for Pistons
Community
East Texas Live
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
KETK Gives Back
Veterans Voices
Neal Barton
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
Sulphur Springs community rallying around families after 2 women killed in head-on crash
Top Stories
East Texas city to be featured on national TV show in November
Top Stories
KETK Gives Back: Smith County Sheriff’s Office
White Oak police seeking person or persons responsible for church sign damage
Palestine Police Chief Harvey announces resignation
KETK Gives Back: The Bullard Police Department
Contests
KETK Thanksgiving Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
Yamboree Barn Dance Ticket Giveaway 2019
The Mel Robbins Show Giveaway
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
1 suspect sought, 1 arrested in deadly Kansas bar shooting
Top Stories
Smith County Master Gardener stops by our FOX 51 studios to talk about their Bulbs to Blooms Conference and Sale happening this weekend
Top Stories
Smith County Master Gardener stops in to tell us about their Bulbs to Blooms Conference and Sale
Tyler Civic Theater is here to give us some details on their upcoming show “Southern Hospitality”
WATCH: Man arrested for kidnapping locks woman in trunk, leads officer on chase through wooded area
Dog rescued from rubble a month after Hurricane Dorian
Hispanic Heritage
Border Report Tour
Search
Search
Search
KETK Thanksgiving Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet