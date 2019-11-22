Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Veterans Voices
Lone Star NYE 2020
East Texas Addicted
Local News
Crime
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Special Reports
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Tesla unveils its ‘Cybertruck,’ but breaks its ‘unbreakable’ windows during the reveal
Top Stories
GET READY FOR TAKE OFF: LeTourneau University announces new flight simulations
LASTING LOVE: Tyler couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
Laredo child is first pediatric death from flu in Texas
Former Houston police officers face federal charges in botched drug raid that killed 2
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Michigan State needs to beat Rutgers for postseason hopes
Top Stories
NFL at 100: Belichick, Brady and Patriots dominate 2010s
Yale quarterback, receivers rewriting school record book
Sandusky arrives at court for resentencing in sex abuse case
Boston College-Notre Dame Preview
Community
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back
CMA Awards
Breast Cancer Awareness
Texas Rose Festival
Calendar
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
The 10th Annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is this Friday in Tyler
Top Stories
Longview Regional Medical Center announces 2020 Stars Over Longview honorees
Top Stories
BBB warns that illegal ‘Secret Sister’ gift exchange scam has resurfaced on social media
Christus TMF breaks ground on orthopedic & sports medicine institute
KETK GIVES BACK: Lufkin Fire Department
City of Tyler takes first steps in major renovation of Rose Complex
Contests
KETK Christmas Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
Home for the Holidays
KETK Best Dressed House by Christmas Park Land of Lights
KETK East Texas Live Academy Sports + Outdoors Call-In to Win
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
Winners
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
Mount Enterprise’s special season ends in Round 2 loss to Dawson
Top Stories
Malakoff knocks out Jefferson for 2nd straight year
Top Stories
LASTING LOVE: Tyler couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
Former Houston police officers face federal charges in botched drug raid that killed 2
Widow of ‘American Sniper’ visits East Texas to help bring awareness to equine therapy
Have you ever been summoned for jury duty? The State Bar of Texas wants to hear from you
Month of Thanks
Lone Star NYE 2020
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
FOX News Special Coverage of Trump Impeachment Inquiry
KETK Christmas Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
Trending Right Now
Tesla unveils its ‘Cybertruck,’ but breaks its ‘unbreakable’ windows during the reveal
LASTING LOVE: Tyler couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
DPS officials release identities of three killed in fiery head-on crash near Jacksonville
Former Houston police officers face federal charges in botched drug raid that killed 2
East Texas Police Chief retires after 50-year career, plans to run for city council
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Home for the Holidays
Best Dressed House by Christmas Park Land of Lights
Thanksgiving Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
KETK TODAY: Happy Birthday
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Trending Stories
Tesla unveils its ‘Cybertruck,’ but breaks its ‘unbreakable’ windows during the reveal
LASTING LOVE: Tyler couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
DPS officials release identities of three killed in fiery head-on crash near Jacksonville
Former Houston police officers face federal charges in botched drug raid that killed 2
East Texas Police Chief retires after 50-year career, plans to run for city council