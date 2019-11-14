Keep My Station

AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV is threatening to take KFXK FOX51 off your channel lineup as of 7:00 PM CT, Friday, November 15th. If this happens, it’s AT&T, and we want you to know why.

We share your frustration. You have endured AT&T’s interruptions in the past, and so have we. KFXK FOX51 is working diligently to prevent an interruption. Thus far, AT&T has refused our fair offer, preferring to put your programming in jeopardy.

You pay AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV to see KFXK FOX51, and you should not have to endure an interruption. Below are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s), with answers, that can clarify this potential loss of KFXK FOX51 and the steps being taken to keep our programming coming uninterrupted into your homes.

FAQ

What’s going on?

1. KFXK and AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV must renew the contract that allows the cable company to send our programming to you. KFXK has presented our proposal for fair value compensation, based on the value our programming brings you here in (market), but AT&T has failed to negotiate in a positive fashion. As a result, the contract may expire on 11/15, and KFXK will not be carried on AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV until a new contract is in place.

2. What about the network programming KFXK carries?

That too. Sports Dallas Cowboys, College Football, FOX primetime, as well as our local news: FOX51 Good Day, FOX51 News at 5:30 PM and FOX51 News at 9:00 PM . All our programming will be taken away from you.

3. What can I do?

We value your loyalty as a KFXK viewer, and we feel it’s important to make you aware of this situation. More important, you pay to receive our programming, and it should not be denied to you. Call AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV at 800-288-2020, remind them that you have options, and demand that they keep KFXK uninterrupted in your cable package.

4. Do I have any options?

You can receive KFXK using a good quality digital antenna and not lose a moment of our shows. You can also explore offers from other providers, and you might find a much better deal – WITHOUT the frequent threats of interruptions you have faced as a AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV customer.