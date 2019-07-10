July Tropical Formation

Ever wonder where we look to focus our attention during the month of July in the tropics?

In July, we look at several areas for tropical formation.

The Gulf of Mexico is the primary area then followed by parts of the East Coast then near the Leeward and Windward Islands

In East Texas, we are more vulnerable to storms that form in the Gulf of Mexico. The main jet stream moves way far north almost near the U.S. and Canada border. The jet stream can help steer storms in a certain direction but this time of year, storms get steered by other high and low pressure systems.