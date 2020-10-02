Goodwill of East Texas was just awarded $483,332 to help recruit, train, and retain more women in quality pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs such as their GoodTech Academy. They train individuals for careers in the IT sector.

Goodwill Industries of East Texas (GIET) is a 501c3 not profit organization. GIET started because a group of individuals saw the opportunity to change East Texans lives for the better. Since 1975, Goodwill of East Texas has been training, employing and helping East Texans find WORK!

In 2019, GIET served over 4,200 East Texans through its job training, job placement, social service and counseling programs. GIET depends on the gently used donations of clothing and household goods to supply its 15 retail stores in East Texas. Revenues from the retail stores help to support the services and programs provided by Goodwill Industries of East Texas through the following programs: GoodTech Academy, IT Certification training and test preparation(including a new collaboration with UT at Tyler and an internship program with TJC), Basic Computer Classes, YouthWorks for ages 16-24, Veteran Services, Re-Entry for ex-offenders, Second Chance for Her (re-entry for female ex-offenders), GoodTemps, a temporary staff service, Pre-Vocational Training for the significantly disabled, Work Adjustment Training for the disabled, Skills 2 Succeed soft skills training, Personal Social Adjustment Training, GoodAssist, free benefit assistance, job search and resume writing, Job Placement, Job Coaching, Assessments, Linking Women 2 Work Closet and Dress 2 Impress for Men Closet and ABE/GED Prep in collaboration with the Literacy Council of Tyler.

For more information please go to: https://www.goodwilletx.com