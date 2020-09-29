Goodwill Industries in East Texas receives an over $483K federal grant to help women receive jobs

by: Danica Sauter

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. will receive a federal grant of of $483,332 to help recruit, train, and retain more women in quality pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs.

The grant funding comes through the U.S. Department of Labor and will be administered by the Department’s Women’s Bureau and the Employment and Training Administration.

“Hands-on learning experiences at Goodwill will help East Texas women learn critical skills and make meaningful contributions to the local workforce. I applaud area leaders for their work to obtain this grant, and I’ll continue to do everything in my power to continue creating jobs and cultivating a strong Texas workforce.”

Senator John Cornyn

The Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau formulates standards and policies to promote the welfare of wage-earning women, improve their working conditions, increase their efficiency, and advance their opportunities for profitable employment.

