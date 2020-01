(NEW YORK) Gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman says she will not be competing in the Summer Olympics.

The two-time Olympian took to social media to confirm she’s will not be going to Tokyo.

Raisman, who was originally online to address retirement rumors, says she was caught off guard with reports of her leaving the sport, but did want to share with followers she was not competing in Tokyo.

Raisman was captain of the gold medal-winning teams in 2012 and 2016.

She has earned six medals.