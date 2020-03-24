UPDATE: Olympics postponed for one year due to coronavirus, first time in history

TOKYO (AP/KETK) — Japan’s NHK public television says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics during talks with IOC President Thomas Bach.

Abe says a postponement is unavoidable if the 2020 Games cannot be held in a complete manner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe held telephone talks with Bach after IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.

The report comes one day after USA Today wrote that the IOC had already determined that the 2020 Games would be postponed, likely until 2021, but with no date set at this time.

The postponement would be the first time an Olympics has been suspended.

There have been three occasions where they were flat out canceled due to war: In 1916 for World War I, then again in 1940 and 1944 during World War II.

On many occasions, there has been an Olympics where a notable country will boycott for a variety of reasons, ranging from political to health.

In 1980, the United States notably boycotted the Summer Games held in Moscow due to the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.