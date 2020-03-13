Qualifier postponed, Michigan boxer waits for Olympic chance

1  of  2
Japan 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WOOD) — Boxer Joe Hicks had made the U.S. Olympic Team and was looking forward to the Americas’ qualifying tournament in Argentina later this month.

It’s been postponed due to concerns about coronavirus.

“First I seen the NBA and I was like, oh yeah, we’re not competing,” Hicks, a Godwin Heights graduate, told News 8 at the U.S. Olympic training center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “Once I seen the NBA was suspending their season, I’m like, if they’re doing that, then everyone else is going to follow suit.”

But he said that the work he’s being doing in Colorado has him excited for whenever the tournament is rescheduled.
 
“The Joe that was going to go into Argentina is going to be even better going into the next tournament,” he said. “You just got to believe, stay focused and know that it’s going to happen. It’s going to happen sooner or later. So you just got to stay on it.”

It’s not yet known whether the games in Tokyo, scheduled for late July and early August, will be postponed.

