Native Tyler woman will try to qualify for Olympics this Saturday on KETK

ATLANTA (KETK) – A Tyler woman will look to make East Texas proud on Saturday as she attempts to qualify for the Tokyo Summer Olympics on KETK.

Mia Behm, 30, will be racing in the Olympic marathon trials in Atlanta, which will be broadcast on KETK starting at 11 a.m.

Behm was raised in Tyler and graduated from Bishop Gorman Catholic High School in 2008. She ran as a Longhorn at the University of Texas in college, earning her degree in 2012.

Behm qualified for the trials by finishing 12th overall among women in the Boston Marathon back in April of 2019. She finished the 26.2-mile race in 2 hours 39 minutes.

The Tyler native will be one of 400 women vying for a spot on the Olympic national team, which will be traveling to Tokyo later this summer. The top three finishers will be granted a spot.

In a Facebook post, head men’s basketball Jon Froelich wrote that “Everyone at Bishop Gorman… is praying for Mia.”

After graduation, Behm for a time resided in South Carolina and now lives in New York.