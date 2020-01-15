JOURNEY TO TOKYO: U.S. women’s soccer team looks to make Olympic history

We are just over six months away from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Last summer, the U.S. women’s soccer team dominated the competition at the World Cup. Now their attention turns to the Olympics as they set their eye on something the country has never done before.

Rose Lavelle has returned to her home field where she attended soccer camps for multiple summers and developed her dream of being a world-renowned player.

Lavelle was awarded the bronze ball at the World Cup, symbolizing being named the third-best player in the entire tournament. Later, she was named one of the world’s best players in 2019.

“Honestly I feel like I’m just starting to scratch the surface. Obviously we had a really great year as a team and I feel like I got some good experience but I think we kind of have to put that behind us now and move onto the next task at hand,” said Lavelle.

Now her goal is set on the Olympics. Four years ago, the U.S. team finished fifth. Now with the momentum from last year’s World Cup and new young stars like Lavelle eager to make their mark, the belief is that the Americans are primed to make history.

“Obviously everyone has very high expectations for the US and hopefully we get a chance to redeem ourselves but I think the big thing is no one has ever won a World Cup and an Olympic gold in back to back years so I think we kind of have our sights set on that,” said Lavelle.