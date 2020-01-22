JOURNEY TO TOKYO: Pitcher aims to rewrite end of her Olympic story

We are 185 days until the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and one participant is coming out of retirement in hopes of rewriting her the end to her Olympic story.

Softball was removed from the last two summer Olympics. This year it will be debuting in Tokyo and Cat Osterman hopes to bring about change in this year’s games.

In the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Osterman lost the gold medal to Japan.

“It was gut-wrenching not to have a chance to be there because someone else took us out, not because we didn’t qualify but because our sport was taken out,” said Osterman.

When softball was voted back in for 2020, Osterman was asked to be in the Olympic coaching pool.

“If I were 100 percent happy with how the career, the book ended then I would have been ok coaching,” said Osterman.

She is currently a softball coach at Texas State University, but deep down all she dreams about it playing again. Osterman spent a year training before trying out for Team USA.

“That’s the first time I’ve cried seeing my name on a roster,” said Osterman. “I screamed, ‘I made it,’ hugged him in the kitchen and just started crying because it was just, for the first time in my life probably a dream come true.

Being away from the game for over eight years, she was able to find love outside of softball. Osterman is now a wife and a step-mom.

“I want her to see what hard work looks like, I want her to see how you get success from that hard work and how you continue to build on that,” said Osterman.

Her family will be standing by her side in Tokyo as she finishes her third and last Olympics.