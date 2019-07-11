Much like we use the Enhanced Fujita Scale to determine how strong a tornado is based on the damage it caused we use a scale to determine how strong a hurricane is.

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale named after Herb Saffir and Robert Simpson who created it. The scale is a 1 to 5 categorization based on the hurricane’s intensity at the indicated time.

This scale estimates potential property damage. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major hurricanes because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage. Category 1 and 2 storms are still dangerous, however, and require preventative measures