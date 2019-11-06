SURVEY: Best 2019 places to go for Thanksgiving

TYLER, Texas (KETK) With Thanksgiving just around the corner and millions of people still shopping during the holiday, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2019’s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving report.

To help Americans decide where to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics.

They range from cost of Thanksgiving dinner and share of delayed flights to volunteer opportunities per capita and forecasted precipitation.

1. St. Paul, MN 11. Chandler, AZ 2. Scottsdale, AZ 12. Henderson, NV 3. Virginia Beach, VA 13. Mesa, AZ 4. Orlando, FL 14. Minneapolis, MN 5. Denver, CO 15. Plano, TX 6. Gilbert, AZ 16. Miami, FL 7. Louisville, KY 17. Lexington-Fayette, KY 8. Raleigh, NC 18. Colorado Springs, CO 9. Irvine, CA 19. Fort Wayne, IN 10. Norfolk, VA 20. Wichita, KS

Thanksgiving Facts: