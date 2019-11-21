Gaylord Texan Resort Opens the Grandest Holiday Event in Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas (November 14, 2019) – Opening this weekend, Gaylord Texan Resort’s 16th annual Lone Star Christmas will offer friends and families endless holiday magic and delight. The 125-acre winter wonderland includes millions of twinkling lights, lavish large-scale décor, two million pounds of hand-carved ice, and so much more. Events run November 15th, 2019 – January 5, 2020.

Highlights of the largest holiday event in Texas include:

2 million holiday lights decorating the resort’s indoor atrium

2 million pounds of hand-carved ice for ICE! featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

2 million pounds of real Texas snow for a two-story tall, 8-lane snow tubing hill

A 54-foot-tall Christmas tree (and over 200 more – just not quite as tall!)

A 6,000-square-foot outdoor ice-skating rink

Magical miniature train sets throughout the property

25-foot-tall Nutcrackers overlooking joyful families

2,300 decorated wreaths

5,600 feet of garland

15,000 festive ornaments

2,000 Poinsettias

And more!

Family-friendly events activities feature:

ICE!® featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Gaylord Texan’s ICE! attraction, presented by DEI and Lexus, is a magical walk-through holiday exhibit featuring two million pounds of hand‐carved ice sculptures that tell the classic story, A Charlie Brown Christmas, by Charles Shultz. Each were hand-sculpted by visiting artisans who traveled across the globe from Harbin, China, to Grapevine, Texas, to spend 30 days carving the wintry masterpiece! Other features include an ice bar (ages 21 and up), six ice slides, a life-size Nativity scene, and more. Complimentary parkas are provided to keep all guests warm.

Who is ready for the holiday season? 🎄🙋‍♀️❄️Use promo code: SOCIAL and get a 50% off on your ICE! tickets. Visit… Posted by Gaylord Texan Hotel on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Use promo code: SOCIAL and get a 50% off on your ICE! tickets. Visit GaylordTexanTickets.com to purchase your tickets.

Snow Tubing

Fun for all thriller seekers, the resort’s 8-lane snow tubing hill covered in 2 million pounds of REAL SNOW is a must do for this Christmas season!

Mrs. Claus’ Christmas Traditions

Kids of all ages will be delighted in the reading of classic holiday stories and a sing along, all while enjoying a batch of Mrs. Claus’ world famous cookies and a glass of ice-cold milk.

Merry Snoopy Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Kids will search high and low to help Snoopy deck his house out for the Dog House Decorating Competition. The festive scavenger hunt ends with a special souvenir gift.

Breakfast with Charlie Brown™ & Friends

This one-of-a-kind, interactive character breakfast includes a delicious buffet including morning favorites, hugs and photos with Charlie Brown and his friends!

Ice Skating

Visitors can enjoy a beautiful day or evening under the Texas sky with a yuletide glide on the resort’s 6,000 square-foot outdoor ice rink.

Gingerbread Decorating Corner

This fun, interactive decorating tradition is full of sweetness! Visitors can choose from a tasty gingerbread cookie family kit, a snowman kit, or a traditional gingerbread house kit.

Additional Lone Star Christmas holiday events will include:

Snow Throw

Build-A-Bear Workshop®

Holiday Escape Rooms

A Christmas Carousel

Photos with Santa

And more

For more details on Gaylord Texan’s Lone Star Christmas events and activities, or to purchase tickets and holiday room packages, visit www.christmasatgaylordtexan.com.