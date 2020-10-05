NewsNation’s Albert Ramon becomes only Latino chief meteorologist on national television

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — September is Hispanic Heritage Month and all month long NewsNation has been showcasing inspirational and impactful Hispanic-Americans from across the U.S.

Albert Ramon, NewsNation Chief Meteorologist

We have the privilege of highlighting our very own Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon.

When he joined WGN America’s NewsNation earlier this year, Ramon became the only Latino chief meteorologist on national television.

Ramon is a Texas native who is now calling Chicago home. As a child growing up in Beeville, Texas he would watch WGN-TV Chicago’s very own Tom Skilling and was fascinated by weather. He followed the devastation after Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and said he knew early on that he wanted to be a meteorologist.

“It’s amazing how life will sometimes be full circle. Mr. Skilling is someone I’ve looked up to since I was a teenager, thousands of miles away,” Ramon said.

Ramon considers himself a Mexican American Texan and is proud to serve as an inspiration for young students looking at a future in meteorology.

“Whether it’s a conversation, I’m all about paying it forward that’s where I am in my life,” he said.

You can catch Ramon on WGN America’s NewsNation every weeknight from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (CT).