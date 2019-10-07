HISPANIC HERITAGE: East Texas students celebrate storytelling

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Storytelling serves many purposes in Hispanic culture.

Storytelling is used to preserve history and teach lessons to younger generations. Stories can also inspire people to do their best.

Carolina Quiroga, also known as Carolina Storyteller, recently visited with East Texas students to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. She is a professional bilingual storyteller who shares myths, legends, and mysteries.

“I was super excited! I really wanted to know all of these new stories,” Claudio Rodriguez, a fifth-grader at Peete Elementary in Tyler says.

Young Audiences Arts for Learning Northeast Texas recently brought in Quiroga to share her stories with Tyler students at multiple schools. Children were fascinated as they listened to “Carolina Storyteller.”

“We bring art experiences for students and teachers in school,” Amy Baskin, executive director for Young Audiences Arts for Learning Northeast Texas says. “Many of our students would not see a live performance if it wasn’t for Young Audiences.”

Not only are students entertained by programs put on by Young Audiences, but it also helps them with their creativity. School administrators say these art programs help them become better readers and writers.

“We were hoping to embrace the culture that a majority of our students have and bring that perspective so that they can start to have conversations and have a common thread with their peers,” Cassandra Chapa, Peete Elementary Principal says.

According to Young Audiences Arts for learning, low socio-economic students with high arts participation have a four percent dropout rate. That is five times lower than their high socio-economic peers.

It’s all about keeping students engaged, while learning about Hispanic culture.

“Thanks to all the people who brought Carolina here!” Claudio Rodriguez, 5th grade student

Quiroga says she plans to keep the tradition alive one story at a time.