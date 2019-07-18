Non-profit helps protect pet’s paws from hot surfaces

With the extreme heat hitting much of the country, pet paws are at risk.

Pavement and gravel can get up to 30 degrees hotter than the air temperature.

That’s why the Las Vegas non-profit Urban Underdogs is out working to get booties to dogs whose owners can’t afford them.

It can take some time for pups to adjust to them, but the booties will help keep paws safe on hot pavement.

Urban Underdogs does more than just booties, they help homeless people get their pets vaccinated, spayed and neutered, and fed.