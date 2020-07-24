TV reporter reveals cancer diagnosis, thanks viewer who spotted symptom

TAMPA, Fla. – A reporter with sister station WFLA in Tampa, Florida revealed Thursday that she has been diagnosed with cancer after a viewer noticed a lump on her neck.
“Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor,” Victoria Price wrote in a statement. “I owe it to one of our wonderful WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention.”
Price said her work covering the health issues of others amid the historic COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a new investigative role, had her working “full throttle.”
“We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind.”
That all changed last month when the viewer reached out to her, Price wrote. “She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too.”
“‘8 on Your Side’ isn’t just a catchphrase at WFLA,” Price wrote. “It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Her doctor said the cancer is spreading, but not aggressively. On Monday, despite some COVID-related diagnostic delays, Price says she will undergo surgery to remove the tumor, her thyroid and a couple of nearby lymph nodes.”
“I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger,” Price wrote.”She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh?”