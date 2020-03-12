TJC prolongs spring break amid Coronavirus concerns

Administrators with Tyler Junior College have decided to extend spring break through March 20th. The move comes in response to concerns about the Coronavirus.

In a letter sent to students, faculty and staff leaders say they are conducting an extensive cleaning and sanitation effort through the week of March 16th. The campus is currently on spring break this week.

The school will not re-open until 2:00 P.M. on March 22nd. Students who are on campus will not have access dining services during this time. TJC has also suspended college related air travel for students and employees while they secure the campus. In addition, students who have traveled abroad are being asked to complete a health screening before returning to school.

TJC has set up a website to get updates on their parameters concerning policy during this time. Click here for more information.