Texas Poison Centers sees increase in vitamin exposure among kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Poison centers across the state are seeing a rise in vitamin exposure among children.

“We frequently see an increase in calls regarding children during the summer months when we have kids home from school more,” Ronica Farrar from the Texas Panhandle Poison Center explained.

Recently, Farrar said between March and June there has been a 55% increase in calls regarding exposures to pediatric vitamins.

“People are probably using vitamins more to focus on health and wellness, boost their immune system. So we don’t have issues with any kinds of infections particularly with the pandemic and coronavirus,” Farrar added.

One trend centers have noticed is parents leaving vitamins laying around which poses a danger for younger children.

“Some of them are delicious gummy vitamins, and if children are taking them they know they’re pretty tasty so they might try to eat more than one of those or eat those without an adult supervising,” Farrar said.

Farrar also said with more people staying home there seems to be an increase of melatonin intake.

“We’ve also seen in an increase in melatonin calls, or calls regarding melatonin, that people are experiencing some symptoms from that maybe they’re taking [a] double dose, or taking a little more than what they should and it’s causing them to have some dizziness, headaches, or something like that,” Farrar added.

The Texas Panhandle Poison Center wants parents to know there is such a thing as overdosing on sleep aid or any vitamin for that matter.

“You can overdose on vitamins or supplements should be treated with the same rules that we treat medication with,” Farrar added.

Farrar added that about three out of four calls received at the Texas Poison Centers can be treated at home and can save a trip to the hospital or ER. If you have any health-related questions or concerns you can call anytime at 1-800-222-1222. Your call is free and confidential.