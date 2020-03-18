Closings
Planet Fitness offering free online classes during coronavirus outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Planet Fitness is looking to help people stay in shape even in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak that has spread across the globe.

The company is offering free online classes that is available to anyone, not just those with a membership.

The program is called “United We Move” and streams on the Planet Fitness Facebook page every day at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.

The videos are available for viewing later if you cannot view it live. No home equipment is required to complete the workouts.

