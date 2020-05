WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Wood County on Monday.

An additional four cases were also reported bringing the total to 22 with 11 recoveries. Community spread has been related to 21 cases and one case has been reported as travel-related.

East Texas is nearing the 2,000 case mark with almost 800 recoveries and 84 deaths. You can follow the East Texas coronavirus coverage on the live blog.