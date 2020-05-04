Wood County confirms 11th case, nearly half have recovered

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Wood County announced Monday afternoon that it had confirmed its 11th case of coronavirus, according to a release from Judge Lucy Hebron.
The statement said that the case is believed to be community spread.
Of the 11 total cases, five have recovered from the virus.
East Texas has more than 1,300 cases of coronavirus and here is the most recent tally:
- Panola County – 190, 7 deaths (12 recovered)
- Nacogdoches County – 169, 8 deaths (34 recovered)
- Smith County – 146, 4 deaths (85 recovered)
- Harrison County – 140, 8 deaths (22 recovered)
- Shelby County – 117
- Bowie County –101, 9 deaths (50 recovered)
- Gregg County – 95, 1 death (43 recovered)
- Angelina County – 55
- Rusk County – 37, 1 death (12 recovered)
- Anderson County – 32 (2 recovered)
- Henderson County – 31 (6 recovered)
- Polk County – 20
- Titus County – 20
- San Augustine County – 19, 1 death
- Cass County – 17 (8 recovered)
- Cherokee County – 16, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 16, 1 death (0 recovered)
- Houston County – 16
- Upshur County – 15
- Marion County – 15 (1 recovered)
- Trinity County – 13 (3 recovered)
- Wood County – 11 (4 recovered)
- Camp County – 7 (5 recovered)
- Morris County – 9 (0 recovered)
- Hopkins County – 6 (4 recovered
- Rains County – 2
- Franklin County – 2
- Sabine County – 1