Wood County adds 5th coronavirus case

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Wood County announced Thursday morning they have added a fifth cases of coronavirus, according to a release from Judge Lucy Hebron.

East Texas now stands at 314 total cases and 13 deaths. Here is the most recent tally:

  • Smith County – 82, 2 deaths
  • Bowie County –35, 5 death
  • Gregg County – 35
  • Nacogdoches County – 25, 2 deaths
  • Shelby County – 17
  • Angelina County – 15
  • Rusk County – 14
  • Harrison County – 13, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 8, 1 death
  • Polk County – 8
  • Cherokee County – 7
  • Panola County – 7, 1 death
  • San Augustine County – 7, 1 death
  • Upshur County – 6
  • Henderson County – 6
  • Cass County – 5
  • Wood County – 5
  • Hopkins County – 4
  • Titus County – 4
  • Camp County – 3
  • Trinity County – 3
  • Anderson County – 2
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Morris County – 1
  • Rains – 1

