Wood County adds 5th coronavirus case

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Wood County announced Thursday morning they have added a fifth cases of coronavirus, according to a release from Judge Lucy Hebron.
East Texas now stands at 314 total cases and 13 deaths. Here is the most recent tally:
- Smith County – 82, 2 deaths
- Bowie County –35, 5 death
- Gregg County – 35
- Nacogdoches County – 25, 2 deaths
- Shelby County – 17
- Angelina County – 15
- Rusk County – 14
- Harrison County – 13, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 8, 1 death
- Polk County – 8
- Cherokee County – 7
- Panola County – 7, 1 death
- San Augustine County – 7, 1 death
- Upshur County – 6
- Henderson County – 6
- Cass County – 5
- Wood County – 5
- Hopkins County – 4
- Titus County – 4
- Camp County – 3
- Trinity County – 3
- Anderson County – 2
- Franklin County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- Rains – 1