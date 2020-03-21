Wisconsin couple gets married with family watching from parking lot

WISCONSIN (NBC) – While it wasn’t the wedding they planned, a Wisconsin couple didn’t let the coronavirus stop them from saying “I do.”

Tammie and Jason had their special day at Immanuel Lutheran Church. With the recent limitation on 10 people or less in social gatherings, they streamed their wedding through Facebook live.

When the Rubenzer’s were pronounced man and wife, friends and family honked their horns from their cars in the church parking lot.

The couple originally planned to get married in Jamaica but canceled their trip due to increasing concerns about COVID-19.

Tammie says her friend came up with this new idea with some guests decorating their cars for the occasion.

“I feel extreme happiness and relief that this could be as special as it was with the circumstances,” said Tammie.