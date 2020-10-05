White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19, days after Trump diagnosis

WASHINGTON (KETK/AP) – White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, roughly four days after President Trump was diagnosed last week.
McEnany has said that she is not experiencing symptoms and she is beginning the quarantine process and “will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”
Trump remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, but he has stated he hopes to be discharged on Monday.
