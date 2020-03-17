Live Now
Whataburger closes dining rooms, offers drive-thru only

Coronavirus

TEXAS (KETK) – Around the nation, businesses remain open but are changing daily operations during the coronavirus outbreak.

Whataburger is closing dining rooms and offering services through drive-thru only until further notice.

Starting Thursday, March 19, the company is introducing curbside delivery between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

As the COVID-19 virus continues to affect our communities, Whataburger is committed to protecting the wellbeing of our Family Members and our communities – while serving the highest quality meals.

Whataburger

