What you should know about the mandatory Gregg County shelter in place

GREGG COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, Mayor Andy Mack issued a shelter in place order after two more cases were confirmed bringing the total to three in Gregg County.

The order goes into effect Thursday, March 26 at 11:59 p.m. and lasts until Thursday, April 9 at 11:59 p.m.

What can you do?

Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first).

Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

Care for or support a friend or family member

Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others in the community

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

Help someone to get necessary supplies

Go to work for an essential business

What you shouldn’t do…

Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by the guidelines

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other residential care facility

All residents stay inside unless they are engaged in “essential activities.”

What happens if you don’t comply?

The order is mandatory and is a legal offense. You can be punished by a fine or imprisonment for failing to comply.

For more information, you can visit the City of Longview website HERE.