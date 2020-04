CHICAGO (WGN) Only those on the front lines know how much progress we have made and how bad it can get.

You may have seen Dr. Michelle Prickett, a pulmonologist at Northwestern Medicine when she gave a tutorial on ventilators a month ago on WGN.

She was hopeful. She had a handful of COVID-19 patients at the time.

Now as she heads into work on the nightshift, her workload has dramatically changed.