WATCH: Boston residents social distancing sing-along goes viral

BOSTON (KETK) – A video of Boston residents holding a social distancing sing-along has gained national attention as the country deals with new restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.

A pair of roommates was inspired by videos of Italians singing on their balconies. They picked the Boston classic “Sweet Caroline” and videoed as neighbors joined in from below their windows and across the street.

The duo has used social media to ask for song requests and now hold nightly sessions at 7 p.m.

They ask all Bostonians to take to their windows, turn up their speakers, and sing to each other in harmony.

