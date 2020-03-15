Walmart cutting hours to combat coronavirus

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR)– Walmart announced Saturday its retail stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. until further notice.

The retail giant says this will “help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.”

Stores currently operating under more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation, according to a news release from the company.

The temporary operating hours begin Sunday, March 15.

Earlier in the day, retailers like HEB, Kroger, and Brookshire’s announced a reduction in hours to allow time for cleaning and restocking.