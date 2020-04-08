Walgreen’s to open drive-thru testing sites across Texas, 6 other states

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Walgreen’s Pharmacy is set to open 15 testing sites across Texas and seven other states, Gov. Abbott announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

Walgreens will be opening the sites later this week and will use Abbott Laboratories’ (no relation) test.

The company has not said where the sites will be at in Texas.

In a news release, Walgreens said that the tests would be by appointment only and pharmacists will oversee them.

The tests will be free to people who meet the criteria laid out by the Centers for Disease Control. A positive result can be delivered potentially as fast as five minutes.