Veteran dies after testing positive for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK/KTAL) – A veteran in their 60s died at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 2,305 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Louisiana. That’s 510 new cases since Wednesday. There have been 83 deaths statewide, including the first reported in Caddo Parish.

More than 18,000 tests have been completed. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 676 patients are in hospitals for treatment for COVID-19. 239 of those are on ventilators.

Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State

This week, Louisiana joined four other states requesting federal disaster assistance to relieve its health care system, which is already feeling a tightened grip due to lack of resources to treat coronavirus patients and protect workers. President Trump approved that request Tuesday.