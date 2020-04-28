Vaping, smoking could increase your risk of coronavirus

With difficulty breathing as a dangerous symptom of COVID-19, doctors are warning that vaping could increase your risk.

Texas is one of the three top states leading in hospitalizations for vaping-related lung injuries, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Idealy, anyone with damaged lungs is at higher risk to contract the worst complications from COVID-19.

Doctors are suggesting that parents talk to their teenagers about the issue especially with families spending more time at home.

“There are certain Ecigs that are more damaging to the lungs we know that the ecigs with flavor are more damaging which is more concerning because teens are more likely to use those substances that have flavors,” said Rebecca Smith, from The Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition.

According to a 2018 study by the Department of State Health Services, nearly 20% of high school students in Texas that were asked say they used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days.