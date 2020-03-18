Van Zandt County has first confirmed case of coronavirus; bringing East Texas total to 9

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The total number of coronavirus cases in East Texas has jumped to nine.

Officials confirmed there is a Murchison resident, who lives in Van Zandt County, that has tested positive.

No information on the person has been released, due to privacy issues.

But Murchison city officials did say the case is less than 10 miles from City Hall.

The other confirmed cases are in Smith, Gregg, Bowie, and Rusk County.

Smith and Gregg County have declared a disaster declaration due to the spread of the virus.

Below is a map of the state by state confirmed cases.