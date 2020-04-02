Van Zandt confirms additional case of COVID-19

VAN ZANDT, Texas (KETK) – Van Zandt County Judge confirmed a third coronavirus case in Van Zandt on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 3 in Van Zant with 116 in East Texas.

Smith County – 42, 1 death

Bowie County – 9, 1 death

Harrison County – 5, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death

Gregg County – 7

Angelina County – 5

Cherokee County – 5

Nacogdoches County – 6

Polk County – 5

Shelby County – 4

Rusk County – 6

Panola County – 3

Cass County – 4

Upshur County – 2

Camp County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 3

Hopkins County – 1

Morris County – 1

San Augustine County – 1

Wood County – 1

Anderson – 1

(NOTE: Data may be unavailable during high traffic times.)