Van Zandt confirms additional case of COVID-19

VAN ZANDT, Texas (KETK) – Van Zandt County Judge confirmed a third coronavirus case in Van Zandt on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 3 in Van Zant with 116 in East Texas.

  • Smith County – 42, 1 death
  • Bowie County – 9, 1 death
  • Harrison County – 5, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 7
  • Angelina County – 5
  • Cherokee County – 5
  • Nacogdoches County – 6
  • Polk County – 5
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Rusk County – 6
  • Panola County – 3
  • Cass County – 4
  • Upshur County – 2
  • Camp County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Henderson County – 3
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Morris County – 1
  • San Augustine County – 1
  • Wood County – 1
  • Anderson – 1
