Vaccine and faster COVID-19 test in the works at UT Health Science Center at Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler are working on projects to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Three projects aim to advance diagnostic test development, vaccine development, and patient treatment.

Two projects are spearheaded by Guohua Yi, Ph.D. who is a virologist working on cancer and HIV. One of Dr. Yi’s projects relates to developing a COVID-19 diagnostic test that could be conducted fast, more efficiently, and with higher accuracy than current methods. His second project aims to develop a vaccine for prevention and saving lives. Collaborating with researchers in El Paso, the proposed vaccination will utilize antiviral antibodies that activate T cell immunity.

A third project is part of over 15 years of research conducted by Professor Sreerama Shetty, Ph.D., in collaboration with Senior Vice President for Research and Dean for the school of Medical Biological Sciences Steven Idell, MD, Ph.D. A compound called LTI-03 was discovered as being able to prevent lung scarring in preclinical testing. Now the compound is being tested for potential application in COVID-19 patients.

Research shows that lung injury and scarring in COVID-19 patients is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome, SARS, and middle east respiratory Syndrom, MERS.

LTI-03 can be administered through inhalation and will soon be tested to see if it can prevent early lung inflammation and scarring. Should this research yield successful, the compound could be made available for clinical trials and then provide treatment for patients afflicted with severe COVID-19 lung injury.