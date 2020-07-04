UT launches its own COVID-19 dashboard for students, faculty, and staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin has launched its own COVID-19 Test Results Dashboard.

Similar to how Austin Public Health relays COVID-19 case numbers, along with testing and hospitalization data to the public, the site provides information related to the outbreak for the university’s students and employees.

The new dashboard displays new positive cases per day among UT Austin students, faculty and staff members. The case numbers reflect COVID-19 testing from University Health Services and UT Health Austin clinics, along with positive results reported to the university’s Occupational Health Program by students, faculty and staff members who were tested at outside facilities.

The new dashboard also lists information on the number of tests performed on UT’s campus to date.

In addition, the dashboard lists resources and relevant articles for students and employees, along with area-wide statistics and information from Austin Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

According to the site, UT’s dashboard is a collaborative effort between University Health Services, UT Health Austin, UT’s Occupational Health Program, Dell Medical School and Austin Public Health.

On Monday, the university released its fall reopening plan, detailing how it will bring students back to campus.