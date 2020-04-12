Upshur County reports 2 new coronavirus cases, up to 8 total

GILMER, Texas (KETK) –
The Upshur County Office of Emergency Management confirmed two new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. This brings them to 8 total.
There are currently 385 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in East Texas. Here is the most recent running tally:
- Smith County – 96, 2 deaths
- Nacogdoches County – 46, 3 deaths
- Bowie County –41, 5 deaths
- Gregg County – 39
- Shelby County – 23
- Harrison County – 16, 1 death
- Angelina County – 16
- Rusk County – 15
- Van Zandt County – 10, 1 death
- Henderson County – 10
- San Augustine County – 9, 1 death
- Polk County – 8
- Upshur County – 8
- Cherokee County – 7, 1 death
- Panola County – 7, 1 death
- Titus County – 6
- Cass County – 5
- Wood County – 5
- Hopkins County – 4
- Camp County – 3
- Trinity County – 3
- Anderson County – 3
- Morris County – 3
- Franklin County – 1
- Rains – 1