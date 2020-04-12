Upshur County reports 2 new coronavirus cases, up to 8 total

Live Now
GILMER, Texas (KETK) –

The Upshur County Office of Emergency Management confirmed two new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. This brings them to 8 total.

There are currently 385 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in East Texas. Here is the most recent running tally:

  • Smith County – 96, 2 deaths
  • Nacogdoches County – 46, 3 deaths
  • Bowie County –41, 5 deaths
  • Gregg County – 39
  • Shelby County – 23
  • Harrison County – 16, 1 death
  • Angelina County – 16
  • Rusk County – 15
  • Van Zandt County – 10, 1 death
  • Henderson County – 10
  • San Augustine County – 9, 1 death
  • Polk County – 8
  • Upshur County – 8
  • Cherokee County – 7, 1 death
  • Panola County – 7, 1 death
  • Titus County – 6
  • Cass County – 5
  • Wood County – 5
  • Hopkins County – 4
  • Camp County – 3
  • Trinity County – 3
  • Anderson County – 3
  • Morris County – 3
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Rains – 1

