Breaking News
First coronavirus death confirmed in East Texas, Smith County gets two new cases

Upshur County confirms first case, total number jumps to 26 in East Texas

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPSHUR, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Emergency Office confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

The case was reported on Sunday, March 22.

The patient is in self-quarantine and officials believe it is travel-based. No other information has been given.

That brings the total amount of cases in East Texas to 26 with one death in Smith County.

  • Smith County – 16
  • Morris County – 1
  • Cass County – 1
  • Van Zant – 1
  • Gregg County – 1
  • Rusk County – 2
  • Bowie County – 1
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Nacogdoches County – 1
  • Upshur County – 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar