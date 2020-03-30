Upshur County confirms 2nd case of coronavirus

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County has confirmed its second case of coronavirus, according to Judge Todd Tefteller.

The case was confirmed on Sunday and Tefteller said that the case resides in the Gilmer city limits. It is East Texas’ 63rd case, according to KETK’s News’ tally.

Other cases throughout the area include:

Smith County – 31, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death

Gregg County – 5

Angelina County – 3

Rusk County – 3

Bowie County – 3

Shelby County – 2

Cherokee County – 2

Nacogdoches County – 2

Cass County – 2

Morris County – 1

Hopkins County – 1

Harrison County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 1

Polk County – 1

On Sunday, President Trump extended social distancing guidelines limiting groups to less than 10 through April 30. Gov. Abbott issued an executive order earlier this month that put those restrictions into law, but it expires Friday, April 3.

While Abbott is likely to extend the order, his office has given no indication as of this writing if or when he will.