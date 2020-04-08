Upshur County adds sixth case of coronavirus

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County has confirmed a sixth case of COVID-19, according to the Office of Emergency Mangaement.

The patient is a 50-59 year old male who lives outside the Gilmer city limits in the central part of the county.

Officials believe the case to be community spread and authorities will update the community on Friday at 2:30 p.m. The county is still under a stay-at-home order.

Gov. Abbott issued an executive order last week that tells Texans to stay home, except for going to get essential services such as groceries. While it has all the workings of a statewide stay-at-home order, Abbott has resisted calling it that.

