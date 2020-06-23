Tyler Target distribution center employee tests positive for coronavirus

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An employee at the Target distribution center in Tyler has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine.

The company says they are working with local health officials to monitor the employee’s health and have sanitized the facility following recommendations.

“We have notified the entire facility team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’re also providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves, and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at check lanes in stores, and employing a variety of social distancing measures,” the statement reads.

Target says they are paying the employee during their leave.