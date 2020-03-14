LIST: East Texas school districts providing student meals through curbside pickup

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, districts across East Texas announced that spring break would be extended.

Below is a list of schools that will be offering free lunches through curbside pick-up.

Bullard ISD

Bullard Elementary

March 16 – 20

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

BISD volunteers will deliver sack lunches to students at key locations Monday-Friday of this week. Deliveries will be at the locations beginning at 11:30 a.m. each day. Volunteers will stay on location until 11:50 a.m.

Front gate area Shadybrook west for east and west

Front gate area Lakewood west for east and west

Lakeway Harbor east, 155 office area

Lakeway Harbor west, front gate

Shell Shores/Cedar Bay, front of Shell Shores Drive

Petty Estates – (Delivery about 11:50)

Carlisle ISD

March 16 – 20

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Chapel Hill ISD

Chapel Hill High School

Jackson Elementary

March 16 – 20

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jacksonville ISD

East Side Elementary

March 16 – 20

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tyler ISD

Three Lakes, Boulter, Hubbard, Moore, Caldwell, Griffin

March 16 – 20

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The school district asks that parents call between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with the number of meals they need and the selected location. Families can call (903)262-1106 or (903)262-1107.

Van ISD

Van Middle School, JE Rhodes

March 17 – 20

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Whitehouse ISD

Brown Elementary

March 16 – 20

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Church of the Pines

First Baptist at 408 W. Locust St. Tyler

March 16 – 20

11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

