LIST: East Texas school districts providing student meals through curbside pickup

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, districts across East Texas announced that spring break would be extended.
Below is a list of schools that will be offering free lunches through curbside pick-up.
- Bullard Elementary
- March 16 – 20
- 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
BISD volunteers will deliver sack lunches to students at key locations Monday-Friday of this week. Deliveries will be at the locations beginning at 11:30 a.m. each day. Volunteers will stay on location until 11:50 a.m.
- Front gate area Shadybrook west for east and west
- Front gate area Lakewood west for east and west
- Lakeway Harbor east, 155 office area
- Lakeway Harbor west, front gate
- Shell Shores/Cedar Bay, front of Shell Shores Drive
- Petty Estates – (Delivery about 11:50)
- March 16 – 20
- 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Chapel Hill High School
- Jackson Elementary
- March 16 – 20
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- East Side Elementary
- March 16 – 20
- 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Three Lakes, Boulter, Hubbard, Moore, Caldwell, Griffin
- March 16 – 20
- 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The school district asks that parents call between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with the number of meals they need and the selected location. Families can call (903)262-1106 or (903)262-1107.
- Van Middle School, JE Rhodes
- March 17 – 20
- 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Brown Elementary
- March 16 – 20
- 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- First Baptist at 408 W. Locust St. Tyler
- March 16 – 20
- 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
If your school is offering lunch, send us a message at newsroom-ketk@nexstar.tv