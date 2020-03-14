Closings
LIST: East Texas school districts providing student meals through curbside pickup

Coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, districts across East Texas announced that spring break would be extended.

Below is a list of schools that will be offering free lunches through curbside pick-up.

Bullard ISD

  • Bullard Elementary
  • March 16 – 20
  • 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

BISD volunteers will deliver sack lunches to students at key locations Monday-Friday of this week. Deliveries will be at the locations beginning at 11:30 a.m. each day. Volunteers will stay on location until 11:50 a.m.

  • Front gate area Shadybrook west for east and west
  • Front gate area Lakewood west for east and west
  • Lakeway Harbor east, 155 office area
  • Lakeway Harbor west, front gate
  • Shell Shores/Cedar Bay, front of Shell Shores Drive
  • Petty Estates – (Delivery about 11:50)

Carlisle ISD

  • March 16 – 20
  • 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Chapel Hill ISD

  • Chapel Hill High School
  • Jackson Elementary
  • March 16 – 20
  • 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jacksonville ISD

  • East Side Elementary
  • March 16 – 20
  • 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tyler ISD

  • Three Lakes, Boulter, Hubbard, Moore, Caldwell, Griffin
  • March 16 – 20
  • 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The school district asks that parents call between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with the number of meals they need and the selected location. Families can call (903)262-1106 or (903)262-1107.

Van ISD

  • Van Middle School, JE Rhodes
  • March 17 – 20
  • 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Whitehouse ISD

  • Brown Elementary
  • March 16 – 20
  • 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Church of the Pines

  • First Baptist at 408 W. Locust St. Tyler
  • March 16 – 20
  • 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

